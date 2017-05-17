Power outage reported in Speedway and NW Indianapolis
The company's website lists about 2,000 outages in the area around U.S. Highway 136 between Country Club Road and Girls School Road. Almost 2,200 outages are on the northwest side of Indianapolis near 86th Street and Lafayette Road Crews are working quickly & safely! Thanks for slowing down & giving them room when driving by work areas.
Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
