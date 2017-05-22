Police: Warrant issued for man accuse...

Police: Warrant issued for man accused of hitting and killing woman

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Kokomo police have an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Maurice Shelley. He is accused of intentionally causing a deadly crash, then speeding off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Flynn takes the Fifth 7 hr One Two Three Four 2
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... 9 hr Lock Em Up 1
Trump’s Budget Proposals Raising Concerns Over ... 9 hr Trumped Farmers 1
Complaints Marion County Coroner's Office 9 hr Inform now 1
Little angie 16 hr Me crazy too 1
Fox News 19 hr nnono 23
News Community group to address void left by Marsh s... 19 hr hunted 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC