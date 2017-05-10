Police seek pair in robbery of E. 71s...

Police seek pair in robbery of E. 71st St. bank

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for help from the public in identifying suspects in a Wednesday bank robbery. A pair of male suspects is being sought in connection with the robbery at Fifth Third Bank in the 5900 block of E 71st St. On May 10th at around 3:15 pm, two males demanded money from a bank teller.

