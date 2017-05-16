Police restart cadet program for ages 18-21
Applications are being accepted for IMPD Cadets. It's a relaunch of a training program formerly offered by Indianapolis Police Department, one of two agencies that merged to become Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel Said to Be Source of Secret Intelligence...
|2 hr
|Trump dont go
|1
|Trump asked James Comey to shut down Michael Fl...
|2 hr
|Impeachment is in...
|1
|Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ...
|5 hr
|Suezanne
|27
|Trump will not visit FBI headquarters
|11 hr
|nnono
|2
|Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap...
|15 hr
|Let Freedom Ring
|7
|Islam = Devil verses
|16 hr
|TrumpedRhino
|13
|Republican Senator: White House in downward spiral
|16 hr
|TrumpedRhino
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC