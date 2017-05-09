Police: Man arrested in early morning attempted robbery
A man outside smoking early Monday morning had a gun put to his head by a would-be robber who demanded money, police said. Carl Wayne Burnette, 29, 3119 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no...
|15 hr
|TrumpedRussianTrump
|1
|son murdered mother in early 90's (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Share
|13
|Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo...
|Sun
|Treason is the re...
|3
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|Sun
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Obama legacy where lol
|Sun
|U H C 4 A L L
|7
|Donald signs budget that doesn't include single...
|May 5
|TrumpedWall
|1
|Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ...
|May 5
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|blankandson
|168
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC