Police: Indianapolis teacher provided drug, gun to students

Indianapolis police say a former teacher provided the anti-anxiety drug Xanax to a 17-year-old student she was having sex with and gave a gun to a second juvenile who she knew planned to commit crimes with it. They say 38-year-old Kathryn Hagan was arrested Tuesday on two counts of child seduction and single counts of dealing in a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and dangerous control of a firearm.

