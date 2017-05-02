Police: Indianapolis teacher provided drug, gun to students
Indianapolis police say a former teacher provided the anti-anxiety drug Xanax to a 17-year-old student she was having sex with and gave a gun to a second juvenile who she knew planned to commit crimes with it. They say 38-year-old Kathryn Hagan was arrested Tuesday on two counts of child seduction and single counts of dealing in a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and dangerous control of a firearm.
