Police, Fire a " May 22
Mullinix Road and West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood: Police officers responded at 1:52 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle traveling north and disregarding stop signs on County Road 600 West. After police attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver turned into a driveway and was ordered out of the car by several more officers who responded to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little angie
|3 hr
|Me crazy too
|1
|Fox News
|5 hr
|nnono
|23
|Community group to address void left by Marsh s...
|6 hr
|hunted
|1
|Antifa
|8 hr
|TrumpedAntifa
|1
|FAKE NEWS Alert
|8 hr
|TrumpedAntifa
|1
|Red Pill
|8 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|1
|Misty Allen's House is located at 6361 River Ru... (Oct '16)
|23 hr
|MISTY
|14
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC