Police, Fire a " May 17
600 block of East County Line Road: Police responded at 7:29 a.m. Monday to a report of $5,000 worth of equipment stolen from a business. Richard Joseph Norton, 35, 3869 Cherry Glen Drive, Indianapolis; arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court; released on $624.50 bond.
