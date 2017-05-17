Police, Fire a " May 17

Police, Fire a " May 17

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

600 block of East County Line Road: Police responded at 7:29 a.m. Monday to a report of $5,000 worth of equipment stolen from a business. Richard Joseph Norton, 35, 3869 Cherry Glen Drive, Indianapolis; arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court; released on $624.50 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Israel Said to Be Source of Secret Intelligence... 4 hr nnono 3
News Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ... 4 hr nnono 30
Trump leaked classified information to Russian ... 5 hr HonkHonk 3
Trump asked James Comey to shut down Michael Fl... 6 hr TrumpedMaxine 2
Trump will not visit FBI headquarters 23 hr nnono 2
Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap... Tue Let Freedom Ring 7
Islam = Devil verses Tue TrumpedRhino 13
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC