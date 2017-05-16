Police, Fire a " May 16

Greenwood Community Middle School, maintenance building, 855 Grizzly Cub Drive, Franklin: An employee reported at 7:04 a.m. Monday that a door on the building had been kicked in. Phillips 66, 400 E. Jefferson St: The owner reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday that a man came in and stole a soft drink.

