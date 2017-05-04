Police Arrest Two In Marion County In Connection To Parke County Thefts Thursday, May 4
On April 27th deputies from the Parke County Sheriff's Office took several burglary reports from a neighborhood near Raccoon Lake. The suspects were identified as 18 year old Michael Hostetter, and 19 year old Daltyn Randolph, who are both from Indianapolis.
