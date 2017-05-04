One student killed two others injured...

One student killed two others injured in north west side shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Marion County Coroner's office identified the victim of a deadly early morning shooting as 17-year-old Angel Meji-Alfaro. Two other teens identified from a police report as Dijon Anderson, 18 and Darius Moore, 19, were injured in the shooting and transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo... Fri Down with the Sic... 1
Donald signs budget that doesn't include single... Fri TrumpedWall 1
Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ... Fri U H C 4 A L L 2
Repeal and replace Fri Repeal and replace 1
Joe Clancy Fri Joseph J Clancy 1
Hillary still Trolling Fri Speaking of Soros 6
Whites were First Fri Daddy dont touch ... 4
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 30 blankandson 168
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at May 06 at 11:25PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,826,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC