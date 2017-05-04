One student killed two others injured in north west side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS - The Marion County Coroner's office identified the victim of a deadly early morning shooting as 17-year-old Angel Meji-Alfaro. Two other teens identified from a police report as Dijon Anderson, 18 and Darius Moore, 19, were injured in the shooting and transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
