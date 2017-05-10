One dead after three-vehicle crash on...

One dead after three-vehicle crash on I-70

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Cook was outside his van, performing roadside assistance on a broken-down pick-up truck, when a Ford Expedition struck the van, pinning him between the front of the van and the rear of the pick-up truck. The driver of the Expedition was 30 year old Dangelo Dixson of Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Odumma Gay Sex Scandal 1 hr DonnieHolster 10
Trump has now admitted he fired Comey because o... 1 hr obstruction of ju... 1
FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult... 1 hr The beat goes on 2
Bernie Sanders Jailed 1 hr TrumpTrumpedHimself 3
FBI to continue Trump-Russia probe but will not... 2 hr FBI fighting back 1
Antifa is Dwinfling Fast 2 hr Get the Help you ... 5
If Trump was so bothered by James Comey helping... Wed Comedian 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC