One dead after three-vehicle crash on I-70
Cook was outside his van, performing roadside assistance on a broken-down pick-up truck, when a Ford Expedition struck the van, pinning him between the front of the van and the rear of the pick-up truck. The driver of the Expedition was 30 year old Dangelo Dixson of Indianapolis.
