Old Spaghetti Factory to occupy former Shapiro's building in Carmel
After years of sitting empty, the former Shapiro's Delicatessen building in City Center will have a new tenant by next summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo...
|18 hr
|Down with the Sic...
|1
|Donald signs budget that doesn't include single...
|18 hr
|TrumpedWall
|1
|Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ...
|19 hr
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Repeal and replace
|19 hr
|Repeal and replace
|1
|Joe Clancy
|22 hr
|Joseph J Clancy
|1
|Hillary still Trolling
|Fri
|Speaking of Soros
|6
|Whites were First
|Fri
|Daddy dont touch ...
|4
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|blankandson
|168
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC