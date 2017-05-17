Nathan Trapuzzano's wife, daughter celebrate his birthday with random acts of kindness
INDIANAPOLIS - The family of an Indianapolis father-to-be murdered in 2014 celebrated his birthday with random acts of kindness Wednesday. Jennifer Trapuzzano and her daughter, Cecilia, handed out gifts to random strangers in memory of Nathan Trapuzzano.
