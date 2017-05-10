Mother set to get diploma for son killed in car crash
INDIANAPOLIS - Next month, the senior class from Pike High School will walk across the stage at graduation and get their high school diplomas. Kam'Ron Redding was killed in a car crash this past November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|32 min
|Fight Trump Antic...
|2
|Antifa is Dwinfling Fast
|34 min
|Fight Trump Antic...
|4
|If Trump was so bothered by James Comey helping...
|21 hr
|Comedian
|6
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|21 hr
|Comedian
|9
|Sessions recuses himself from any Michael Flynn...
|21 hr
|Comedian
|6
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|21 hr
|Comedian
|12
|Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no...
|Wed
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|blankandson
|168
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC