Mayor, police chief announce plan to reduce violent crimes
Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach announced they are restarting the "Indianapolis Violence Reduction Partnership." It's an agreement with state and federal agencies to tackle the homicide rate and violent crimes.
