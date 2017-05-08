Marsh set to close all stores unless ...

Marsh set to close all stores unless buyer is found in 60 days

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Marsh Supermarkets will close all their remaining stores in 60 days if the company cannot find a buyer or business partner to step in. Employees of the affected locations will also be terminated at the time of closing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Trump was so bothered by James Comey helping... 10 min TrumpedComey 2
Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no... Mon TrumpedRussianTrump 1
son murdered mother in early 90's (Oct '15) Mon Share 13
Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo... Sun Treason is the re... 3
Blacks The lost tribe of Satan Sun U H C 4 A L L 2
Obama legacy where lol Sun U H C 4 A L L 7
Donald signs budget that doesn't include single... May 5 TrumpedWall 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,907,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC