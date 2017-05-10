Man uses plastic bat to defend son fr...

Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, gets ticket

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

An Indianapolis man says he shouldn't have been ticketed for using a plastic bat to protect his 4-year-old son from an aggressive Canada goose. James McDaniel tells WXIN-TV that the goose came across a field and chased his son, so he struck it with the bat.

