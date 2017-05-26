Man sentenced to 40 years in prison f...

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 murder

An Indianapolis man on Friday was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of a 58-year-old man in January 2015. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Gale Haltom dead with multiple stab wounds on a sofa at a house in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street on Jan. 7, 2015.

