Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 murder
An Indianapolis man on Friday was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of a 58-year-old man in January 2015. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Gale Haltom dead with multiple stab wounds on a sofa at a house in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street on Jan. 7, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence’s popularity plummets as his involvement ...
|5 hr
|Mike is all Trump...
|3
|FBI: Jared Kushner person of interest in Russia...
|5 hr
|investigation pro...
|4
|Kushner tried to set up a secret communications...
|6 hr
|investigation pro...
|1
|NSA Confirms Evidence of Collusion with Kremlin
|6 hr
|Lock Him Up
|1
|Fox News
|7 hr
|Buh Bye Breitbart
|28
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|18 hr
|nnono
|3
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|19 hr
|nnono
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC