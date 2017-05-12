Man Protecting Son From Angry Goose G...

Man Protecting Son From Angry Goose Gets Ticket

13 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- An Indiana dad is crying "fowl" after he says he got a ticket for protecting his son from an aggressive goose but county law enforcement says he went too far. James McDaniel says he did what any parent would do if an aggressive animal was attacking their child.

