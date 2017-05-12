Man Protecting Son From Angry Goose Gets Ticket
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- An Indiana dad is crying "fowl" after he says he got a ticket for protecting his son from an aggressive goose but county law enforcement says he went too far. James McDaniel says he did what any parent would do if an aggressive animal was attacking their child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap...
|2 hr
|Holster gotta hol...
|4
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|4 hr
|Lock Him Up
|12
|Trump will not visit FBI headquarters
|5 hr
|bawk bawk bawk ba...
|1
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|5 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|6
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|14 hr
|nnono
|4
|Islam = Devil verses
|15 hr
|IslamEvil
|1
|FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult...
|16 hr
|RussiaPuppetrump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC