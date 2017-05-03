"Magnificent Macaws" ready to take flight at Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS - You may notice some different birds flying over your head the next time you go to the Indianapolis Zoo. The zoo's trainers are currently training the birds, which are practicing taking off from an aerial perch and landing around the zoo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|7 hr
|Speaking of funny
|13
|Hillary still Trolling
|7 hr
|Stand for Nothing...
|3
|14 year old on the pill
|Wed
|Wild thing
|7
|One man, nine dogs die in fire (Mar '07)
|Mon
|John t volz 3rd
|66
|ObamaSputtering
|Mon
|Unravelling Donnie
|9
|Trump pulls 100 day "success" ad on concerns it...
|Mon
|Incompetent Donnie
|1
|Fox News
|May 1
|Buh Bye Sean
|18
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|blankandson
|168
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC