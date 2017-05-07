Local Police, Fire a " May 7
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Lucinda R. Stiles, 30, Indianapolis, Bartholomew County warrant, 3:37 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $5,000 bond.
