Large solar panel project planned for central Indiana jail
Hamilton County officials are looking to install 9,300 panels on the roofs of the jail, work release building, juvenile detention facility, woman's annex and the administration building in Noblesville, The Indianapolis Star reported . The panels are expected to generate enough electricity to power about 50 homes and save millions of dollars in utility costs.
