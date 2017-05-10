Kroger to fill more than 300 position...

Kroger to fill more than 300 positions at job fair

14 hrs ago

The grocery store chain will be holding interviews from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Drury Plaza Hotel at 9625 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis. Kroger says jobs will be available for people "looking for new career opportunities," as well as part-time employees.

