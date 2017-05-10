Kroger to fill more than 300 positions at job fair
The grocery store chain will be holding interviews from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Drury Plaza Hotel at 9625 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis. Kroger says jobs will be available for people "looking for new career opportunities," as well as part-time employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|1 hr
|Comedian
|11
|Sessions recuses himself from any Michael Flynn...
|1 hr
|Comedian
|5
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|1 hr
|Comedian
|8
|Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no...
|2 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|2
|Trump screaming at the television about Russia ...
|3 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|3
|If Trump was so bothered by James Comey helping...
|3 hr
|Get Help
|5
|Grand jury subpoenas issued in FBI's Russia inv...
|4 hr
|Traitor Investigator
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|blankandson
|168
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC