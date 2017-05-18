Kokomo police seek 2 Indianapolis men...

Kokomo police seek 2 Indianapolis men charged with taking truck

11 hrs ago

A used-car lot's surveillance video helped city police tag two Indianapolis residents suspected of stealing a truck from the business. Authorities are seeking help to locate Rushion D. Lindsay, 27, and Michael D. Himes, 31, who face auto theft charges.

