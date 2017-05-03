Kathryn Hagan: Franklin Township Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student And Planning Robbery
A 38-year-old Franklin Township teacher, Kathryn Hagan, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having sex with one of her students and planning a robbery to get rid of evidence. Fox 59 reports that Hagan, an algebra teacher at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, was under investigation after the Franklin Township Community School Corporation received an anonymous tip from a parent in April.
