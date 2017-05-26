Josh Kaufman to fill in at 500 Festiv...

Josh Kaufman to fill in at 500 Festival Parade

Friday May 26

Josh Kaufman, the local singer-songwriter who rose to fame on NBC's "The Voice," will fill in for an ailing band at a prerace event for the Indianapolis 500, organizers announced late Friday. The band X Ambassadors was to perform at the IPL 500 Festival Parade and the KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball, but cannot make the trip to Indianapolis due to illness, said a news releaase from the 500 Festival.

