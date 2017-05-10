Johnson County sees uptick in trailer...

Johnson County sees uptick in trailer thefts

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Johnson County Sheriff is warning businesses and contractors using work trailers to secure them from thieves after an estimated $30,000 worth of tools was stolen Tuesday. Sheriff Doug Cox says a trailer stolen in Greenwood was found abandoned on the west side of Indianapolis but the tools were missing.

