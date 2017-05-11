Indy worker falls to his death off Tippecanoe Co. roof
Thursday just before 9:40 a.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was called to 34 Country Squire Court for a man who had fallen off a roof. Deputies found the victim, 34-year-old Alberto Vivanco Dominguez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|1 hr
|nnono
|5
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|1 hr
|nnono
|11
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|2 hr
|nnono
|4
|Islam = Devil verses
|2 hr
|IslamEvil
|1
|Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap...
|3 hr
|TrumpedComey
|2
|FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult...
|4 hr
|RussiaPuppetrump
|3
|Trump has now admitted he fired Comey because o...
|16 hr
|obstruction of ju...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC