Indy woman dies after crash in Carmel
A 49-year-old Indianapolis woman has died four days after she was hospitalized following a crash in Hamilton County. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said in a news release that Andrea R. Stewart died in the two-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on 146th Street west of Gray Road.
