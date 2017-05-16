Indianapolis steps up efforts to make...

Indianapolis steps up efforts to make city safer after two years of record breaking violence

At 45 murders for the year, the murder rate in Indianapolis is on track for being record-breaking for the second year in a row. Officials are trying to step up their efforts to make the city safer.

