Indianapolis pays Rep. Luke Messer's wife $20K/month
A burgeoning Indianapolis suburb has paid the wife of an influential congressman $580,000 since 2015 for legal consulting she largely does from the Washington area, an unusually large sum even in a state rife with highly paid government contractors, according to a review by The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|2 hr
|Latte
|1
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|10 hr
|DonnieHolster
|10
|Trump has now admitted he fired Comey because o...
|10 hr
|obstruction of ju...
|1
|FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult...
|10 hr
|The beat goes on
|2
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|11 hr
|TrumpTrumpedHimself
|3
|FBI to continue Trump-Russia probe but will not...
|11 hr
|FBI fighting back
|1
|Antifa is Dwinfling Fast
|11 hr
|Get the Help you ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC