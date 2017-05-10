Indianapolis pays Rep. Luke Messer's ...

Indianapolis pays Rep. Luke Messer's wife $20K/month

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

A burgeoning Indianapolis suburb has paid the wife of an influential congressman $580,000 since 2015 for legal consulting she largely does from the Washington area, an unusually large sum even in a state rife with highly paid government contractors, according to a review by The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf 2 hr Latte 1
Odumma Gay Sex Scandal 10 hr DonnieHolster 10
Trump has now admitted he fired Comey because o... 10 hr obstruction of ju... 1
FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult... 10 hr The beat goes on 2
Bernie Sanders Jailed 11 hr TrumpTrumpedHimself 3
FBI to continue Trump-Russia probe but will not... 11 hr FBI fighting back 1
Antifa is Dwinfling Fast 11 hr Get the Help you ... 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC