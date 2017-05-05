Indianapolis man sentenced to prison in grandmothera s death
A judge has sentenced an Indianapolis man to 30 years in prison for the 2015 slaying of his 78-year-old grandmother. Television station WRTV reports Marion County Judge Mark Stoner on Thursday gave 25-year-old Richard Norris the punishment and recommended he undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment in prison.
