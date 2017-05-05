Indianapolis man sentenced to prison ...

Indianapolis man sentenced to prison in grandmothera s death

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Republic

A judge has sentenced an Indianapolis man to 30 years in prison for the 2015 slaying of his 78-year-old grandmother. Television station WRTV reports Marion County Judge Mark Stoner on Thursday gave 25-year-old Richard Norris the punishment and recommended he undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama legacy where lol 1 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 4
Donald Trump is 'worse than any horror story I'... 8 hr Release the tax r... 4
In Rare Unity, Hospitals, Doctors and Insurers ... 8 hr Stan the man 1
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 8 hr Trump Chickened Out 17
Obama Care Repealed baby 8 hr Scan Your Brain 2
Whites were First 13 hr TrumpedObamacare 3
AARP: 8 Ways that Trumpcare Is Hazardous to You... 20 hr A A R P 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Marion County was issued at May 05 at 3:35AM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC