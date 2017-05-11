Indianapolis man faces 3 life sentences for killing spree
An Indianapolis man is facing three consecutive life sentences in prison for killing three people over four days last spring in attacks that authorities say he justified by citing the horror movie, "The Purge." A Marion County judge is scheduled Thursday to formally sentence 20-year-old Johnathan Cruz, who pleaded guilty last month to three counts of murder.
