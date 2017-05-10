Indianapolis man dies after confronti...

Indianapolis man dies after confronting police in Greenfield

13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

State police are investigating the death of an Indianapolis man who was involved in an incident with police Friday evening. Two Greenfield police officers responded to a report of an intoxicated individual lying in the grass in the 800 block of South State Street around 6:30 p.m. The officers say the man, identified as 48-year-old Douglas Wiggington, became combative and was shot with a stun gun.

