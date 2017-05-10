Indianapolis man dies after confronting police in Greenfield

State police are investigating the death of an Indianapolis man who was involved in an incident with police Friday evening. Two Greenfield police officers responded to a report of an intoxicated individual lying in the grass in the 800 block of South State Street around 6:30 p.m. The officers say the man, identified as 48-year-old Douglas Wiggington, became combative and was shot with a stun gun.

