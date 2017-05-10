Indianapolis man dies after confronting police in Greenfield
State police are investigating the death of an Indianapolis man who was involved in an incident with police Friday evening. Two Greenfield police officers responded to a report of an intoxicated individual lying in the grass in the 800 block of South State Street around 6:30 p.m. The officers say the man, identified as 48-year-old Douglas Wiggington, became combative and was shot with a stun gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ...
|5 min
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|8
|FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult...
|6 hr
|PutinPuppetTrump
|5
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|6 hr
|glad to help you out
|9
|Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap...
|16 hr
|Holster gotta hol...
|4
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|17 hr
|Lock Him Up
|12
|Trump will not visit FBI headquarters
|18 hr
|bawk bawk bawk ba...
|1
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|Fri
|nnono
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC