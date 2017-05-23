Indianapolis gang members indicted on...

Indianapolis gang members indicted on federal racketeering charges

14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Nine members of the Indianapolis gang known as "The Mob," notorious for robbing local pharmacies and selling the stolen drugs on the street, have been indicted. Eight people have been arrested, while one remains a fugitive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

