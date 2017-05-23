Indiana Supreme Court denies man claiming RFRA allows him not to pay taxes
The Indiana Supreme Court won't take up a case involving an Indianapolis man who tried to use the state's religious objections law as a valid defense for not paying his state taxes. The court had voted unanimously Monday to let stand an appellate court's January decision, which ruled that 41-year-old Rodney Tyms-Bey is still required to pay his taxes despite his argument that doing so is a burden on his religion.
