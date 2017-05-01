IMPD investigating deadly north side shooting
Indianapolis police are investigating after a male was fatally shot on the north side of the city late Sunday night. A male was found with at least one gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
