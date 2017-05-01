IMPD investigating deadly north side ...

IMPD investigating deadly north side shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Indianapolis police are investigating after a male was fatally shot on the north side of the city late Sunday night. A male was found with at least one gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... 1 hr Buh Bye Gorka 5
Dali Lama says Mike Pence is the AntiChrist! (Apr '15) 1 hr Trump watch out 4... 13
Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Worst on Record 1 hr Trump cant take t... 6
Trump just had his bluff called -- again 1 hr Trump Wall D O A 14
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) 20 hr blankandson 168
Trump's Canadian Trade War Leaves Coal in the Cold 22 hr Trump Kills Weste... 1
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 23 hr Bye Crazy Alex 10
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC