IMPD investigating an early Saturday morning shooting on the east side
INDIANAPOLIS - Police are investigating after a man was shot and SWAT was called around 1 a.m Saturday to a residence on the east side near Vermont and Michigan Streets. Police say the victim was shot in the arm and leg and is expected to be released from the hospital later this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Iwasakidinneed
|41
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|9 hr
|TrumpedGlobalism
|2
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|9 hr
|TrumpedGlobalism
|2
|Reports: Russia probe reaches current White Hou...
|9 hr
|TrumpedGlobalism
|4
|Liberal Fascist Undone
|9 hr
|TrumpedGlobalism
|1
|Fox News
|20 hr
|throw a log on th...
|22
|Trump will not visit FBI headquarters
|21 hr
|Lock Him Up
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC