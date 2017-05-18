IMPD investigating an early Saturday ...

IMPD investigating an early Saturday morning shooting on the east side

WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Police are investigating after a man was shot and SWAT was called around 1 a.m Saturday to a residence on the east side near Vermont and Michigan Streets. Police say the victim was shot in the arm and leg and is expected to be released from the hospital later this morning.

