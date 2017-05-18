IMPD homicide detectives investigatin...

IMPD homicide detectives investigating deadly south west side shooting

13 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot on the south west side and showed up at Eskenzai Hospital where he later died. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Beachview Drive for shots fired but they found no one shot when they arrived.

