IMPD homicide detectives investigating deadly south west side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot on the south west side and showed up at Eskenzai Hospital where he later died. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Beachview Drive for shots fired but they found no one shot when they arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09)
|14 hr
|Iwasakidinneed
|41
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|14 hr
|TrumpedGlobalism
|2
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|14 hr
|TrumpedGlobalism
|2
|Reports: Russia probe reaches current White Hou...
|14 hr
|TrumpedGlobalism
|4
|Liberal Fascist Undone
|14 hr
|TrumpedGlobalism
|1
|Fox News
|Fri
|throw a log on th...
|22
|Trump will not visit FBI headquarters
|Fri
|Lock Him Up
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC