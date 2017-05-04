IMPD Chief Roach fills in for fallen ...

IMPD Chief Roach fills in for fallen officer Bradway on prom night

Sierra Bradway poses with date Brock Spayd and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach before Saturday night's prom. INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police Chief Bryan Roach fulfilled a father's prom night duty for a fallen officer who could not be there himself.

