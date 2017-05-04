IMPD Chief Roach fills in for fallen officer Bradway on prom night
Sierra Bradway poses with date Brock Spayd and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach before Saturday night's prom. INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police Chief Bryan Roach fulfilled a father's prom night duty for a fallen officer who could not be there himself.
