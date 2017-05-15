IMPD chief rescues driver from invert...

IMPD chief rescues driver from inverted car on the way home from work

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

He came upon the crash, which involved an inverted car and another slightly damaged vehicle. Chief Roach, along with a concerned citizen and a nurse, helped the trapped driver out of the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republican Senator: White House in downward spiral 11 min TrumpedRhino 4
Trump leaked classified information to Russian ... 10 hr Impeach Donnie Mo... 2
News Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ... 14 hr razz58 20
Islam = Devil verses 19 hr America Me 11
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 23 hr Miserable Trump LOL 18
Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap... 23 hr Trump Nixoned Him... 6
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) 23 hr kidderjeffrey 170
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Marion County was issued at May 15 at 10:55PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC