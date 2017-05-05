Home at last: Mooresville quadruplets...

Home at last: Mooresville quadruplets reunited after brother leaves hospital

15 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

We first introduced you to Miles and Natasha Collett on Daybreak in February after giving birth to quadruplets at St. Vincent Women's Hospital in Indianapolis. The babies were born nearly eight weeks early on February 5. Liam, the lone boy, was first born and weighed three pounds 15 ounces.

