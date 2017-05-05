Home at last: Mooresville quadruplets reunited after brother leaves hospital
We first introduced you to Miles and Natasha Collett on Daybreak in February after giving birth to quadruplets at St. Vincent Women's Hospital in Indianapolis. The babies were born nearly eight weeks early on February 5. Liam, the lone boy, was first born and weighed three pounds 15 ounces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
