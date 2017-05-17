Henry Co. traffic stop results in dru...

Henry Co. traffic stop results in drug arrests of 2 Indy men

10 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

According to the Indiana State Police, an eastbound BMW doing 85 in a 70 mph zone was stopped on I-70 near the 131 mile marker at approximately 5:30 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of pills thought to be Hydrocodone and Xanax, more than 21 grams of marijuana, plastic bags, digital scales and two loaded handguns. The driver, 20-year-old Garrett Wilson, and the passenger, 24-year-old Devonte Kennedy, both from Indianapolis, were taken into custody.

