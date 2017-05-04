Heavy rains cause flooding in Indiana...

Heavy rains cause flooding in Indiana; warnings issued

Heaving rains have caused flooding in central Indiana, prompting travel advisories in parts of the state and closing some roadways. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued flood warnings for waterways including the White River and the Big Blue River.

