Gusty winds and showers linger for the start of May

We're still experiencing some rain this morning, but overall the worst is well behind us as we enter the month of May. May starts with wet roads and saturated ground due to the heaviest rain in the Metro Indy area in nearly two years. The rain total for Indianapolis from Friday thru Sunday was 4.01", the wettest three day stretch since July 7-9 of 2015.

