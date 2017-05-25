Galvin Technologies to expand Indianapolis operations

Galvin Technologies , on the city's northwest side at 4622 W. 72nd St., helps clients integrate the platform of cloud-computing company Salesforce into their operations, said a news release from state officials. "Salesforce's decision last year to dramatically grow its presence in Indiana is having an impact here beyond even the new 800 tech jobs the company is adding," Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., said in a news release.

