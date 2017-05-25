Galvin Technologies to expand Indianapolis operations
Galvin Technologies , on the city's northwest side at 4622 W. 72nd St., helps clients integrate the platform of cloud-computing company Salesforce into their operations, said a news release from state officials. "Salesforce's decision last year to dramatically grow its presence in Indiana is having an impact here beyond even the new 800 tech jobs the company is adding," Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence’s popularity plummets as his involvement ...
|8 hr
|Poor Trumpstanked...
|1
|FBI: Jared Kushner person of interest in Russia...
|8 hr
|Lock Him Up
|1
|Fox News
|16 hr
|Bye Sean
|26
|Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan...
|18 hr
|nnono
|5
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|23 hr
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump...
|Wed
|Trumped Carrier W...
|5
|Loose lips sink subs
|Wed
|All Talk Donnie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC