Free cat adoption deal at feline loversa yard sale
With spring cleaning come yard sales and, and if you participate in one this weekend, it could make getting a new pet easier. Susan Hobbs and Korin Metz of Indy Cat Lovers spoke on 24-Hour News 8 at Noon about the Indianapolis Animal Care Services yard sale.
