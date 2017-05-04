Flooding from rains prompts closure of Indianapolis monument
Executive Director J. Stewart Goodwin said Thursday's closure came after rainfall caused leaks in places not previously identified in the limestone monument, which features a nearly 285-foot tower with an observation deck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama legacy where lol
|2 hr
|Liberals are insane
|2
|Donald Trump is 'worse than any horror story I'...
|2 hr
|Liberals are insane
|3
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|3 hr
|TrumpedObamacare
|16
|Whites were First
|3 hr
|TrumpedObamacare
|3
|Obama Care Repealed baby
|3 hr
|TrumpedObamacare
|1
|AARP: 8 Ways that Trumpcare Is Hazardous to You...
|10 hr
|A A R P
|3
|Black Racist
|12 hr
|TrumpedRacist
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|blankandson
|168
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC