Firefighters top police in "Battle of...

Firefighters top police in "Battle of the Badges" charity game

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Metro police and the Indianapolis Fire Department played the "Battle of the Badges" charity basketball game at Decatur Central High School. "We like to show the community that we really care about helping other people out and raising money for organizations that really impact the community so we want them to see the human behind the badge," said Ofc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AARP: 8 Ways that Trumpcare Is Hazardous to You... 46 min A A R P 3
Donald Trump is 'worse than any horror story I'... 58 min Dead Zone 1
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 1 hr Colbert brings th... 15
Whites were First 1 hr TrumpedRacist 1
Black Racist 2 hr TrumpedRacist 1
Hillary still Trolling 3 hr FlushingSnowflakes 5
14 year old on the pill Wed Wild thing 7
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 30 blankandson 168
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC