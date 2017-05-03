Firefighters top police in "Battle of the Badges" charity game
Metro police and the Indianapolis Fire Department played the "Battle of the Badges" charity basketball game at Decatur Central High School. "We like to show the community that we really care about helping other people out and raising money for organizations that really impact the community so we want them to see the human behind the badge," said Ofc.
